SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
At least 26 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Among those who were killed, 12-14 of them were children, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told ABC 13.

A top Texas public safety officer says that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later.

Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says the ages of those killed ranged from 5 to 72.

He told a news conference that about 20 other people were injured in the attack.

VICTIMS
Annabelle Renee Pomeroy
First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, had been killed in the shooting. The pastor had been in Oklahoma and was not present for the shooting. He described his daughter as "one very beautiful, special child."

Richard Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez, 51, is also among the dead, ABC News confirmed. His daughter Regina told the Associated Press that he attended church every Sunday.

Emily Garza

Emily Garza's aunt Mandi Lookingbill told ABC News she was killed in the shooting.

Unnamed teenager

Amanda Mosel told ABC News that her 13-year-old goddaughter was among those killed.

INJURIES

At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.

Connally Memorial Medical Center
  • Eight people received at Connally Memorial

  • Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care


University of Hospital in San Antonio
  • One person discharged

  • Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio

  • A tenth person expected soon at the hospital
