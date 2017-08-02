Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka crash; hit-and-run driver sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorcyclist who was gravely injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka has died. Now, the search is on for a driver who fled the scene following the wreck. (KABC)

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A motorcyclist who was gravely injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka has died. Now, the search is on for a driver who fled the scene following the wreck.

At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a black sedan, possibly a BMW with tinted windows and dark rims, was traveling westbound along Sherman Way at Oakdale Avenue.

The car turned left onto southbound Oakdale Avenue, where it slammed into the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Sherman Way.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to careen into a parked van along Sherman Way, east of Oakdale Avenue along the south curb.

The motorcyclist ended up inside the van and had to be extricated. He was transported to a local trauma center, where he later died.

The driver of the sedan stopped momentarily but left the scene without rendering aid to the motorcyclist.

Officials were expected to announce a $50,000 reward to help track down the hit-and-run driver, who was described as a male in his late 20s or early 30s.

The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The motorcycle crash triggered a chain reaction, which caused two other vehicles to collide in the intersection. It was not known if anyone in those cars were injured.

If you have with information about this incident, you're urged to call Detective William Bustos at (818) 644-8021 or Detective L. Fuentes or Detective J. Avila at (818) 644-8034. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runcrashcar crashsearchlapdWinnetkaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Motorcyclist in grave condition after Winnetka hit-and-run
Top Stories
Residents prepare for more chaotic weather in SoCal
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
US Open of Surfing resumes in OC after lightning strikes
Mural pays tribute to Chester Bennington in Sherman Oaks
Amazon holds job fair for US warehouses
Show More
Couple claims children were taken away because of low IQ score
Report: Sessions takes aim at college affirmative action programs
Fire breaks out at North Hollywood duplexes
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Unarmed ICBM launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base
More News
Top Video
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
US Open of Surfing resumes in OC after lightning strikes
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
More Video