  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

Motorcyclist in grave condition after Winnetka hit-and-run crash

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person has been hospitalized in grave condition in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles Tuesday night. (KABC)

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least one person has been hospitalized in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles.

The crash happened Tuesday night near Sherman Way and Oakdale Avenue, where two cars were seen partially mangled and a motorcycle completely destroyed.

Los Angeles police said the motorcycle rider was cut off by a black BMW, which then caused a chain-reaction crash. The motorcyclist slammed straight into the back of a parked van, and the BMW driver fled the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to an area hospital in grave condition, according to authorities from the LAPD.

No further information was released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runcrashcar crashWinnetkaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Popular iPhone cases recalled due to skin irritation, burns
Ride at Knott's Berry Farm allowed to reopen
Highland Park dad taken by ICE may be deported
Skills-based immigration bill to be unveiled Wednesday
VIDEO: Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
Halle Berry lives every parent's nightmare in 'Kidnap'
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Show More
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
ICE raids targeting families net 650 arrests
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
Search suspended for missing couple in Joshua Tree
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
More News
Top Video
Damage left behind in IE after raging SoCal storm
Highland Park dad taken by ICE may be deported
VIDEO: Irvine 4-year-old, nanny find burglar inside home
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
More Video