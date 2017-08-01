At least one person has been hospitalized in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles.The crash happened Tuesday night near Sherman Way and Oakdale Avenue, where two cars were seen partially mangled and a motorcycle completely destroyed.Los Angeles police said the motorcycle rider was cut off by a black BMW, which then caused a chain-reaction crash. The motorcyclist slammed straight into the back of a parked van, and the BMW driver fled the scene, police said.The motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury and was transported to an area hospital in grave condition, according to authorities from the LAPD.No further information was released.