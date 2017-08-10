NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts

Zach Randolph of the Sacramento Kings was one of two people arrested during Wednesday night's confrontation between LAPD and an unruly crowd in Watts, Los Angeles police said.

Randolph, 36, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and intent to sell, authorities said.

The disturbance started around 10 p.m. when officers on patrol near the Nickerson Gardens housing project encountered a group blocking the street, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music.

Police tried to clear the crowd when it got rowdy. At one point, officers put out a call for backup from both the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Five patrol cars and one sheriff's deputy vehicle were damaged as officers formed skirmish lines in front of the crowd.

By 11 p.m., most of the angry crowd had dispersed.

The other arrest was for gun possession, police said.

Randolph just signed a two-year contract with the Kings for $44 million.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
