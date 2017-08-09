Unruly crowd prompts large police response to Nickerson Gardens

Police responded in large numbers to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts for what was described as an angry crowd, possibly throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police responded in large numbers to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts Wednesday for what was described as an angry crowd, possibly throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

Los Angeles police were conducting an investigation in the area when the riot started around 10 p.m.

Officers who encountered the large unruly crowd in the area called for backup from both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Skirmish lines were set up as well as LAPD air support in an effort to quickly control the crowd. By 11 p.m., most of the angry crowd had dispersed.

It was unclear if anyone was arrested and if so, how many people were taken into custody.
