New York terror attack: 5-year veteran of NYPD shot Manhattan suspect

Officer Ryan Nash, who shot the West Side Highway bike path suspect

NEW YORK --
The NYPD officer who fired the shot that struck West Side Highway suspect Sayfullo Saipov has been identified.

Officer Ryan Nash, 28, is a five-year-veteran of the department and is assigned to the First Precinct, where he was one of the first officers to respond to the scene.

Nash was treated and released at New York Presbyterian Hospital for tinnitus following the shooting.

He lives in Medford, Long Island with his girlfriend and has two awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty from the NYPD.
