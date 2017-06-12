NEWS

$23.5 million settlement reached in lawsuit over special needs teen's death on Whittier school bus

Paul Lee, a 19-year-old special needs student, seen left on a GoFundMe page set up by family, was found dead in a school bus in Whittier on Sept. 11, 2015. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A $23.5 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against a transportation company by the family of a 19-year-old special needs student who died after being left alone on a Whittier school bus, attorneys announced Monday.

Hun Joon "Paul" Lee was pronounced dead after he was found aboard the vehicle on Sept. 11, 2015, a sweltering day in Southern California.

The vehicle's driver, 37-year-old Armando Ramirez, was accused of engaging in a sexual tryst with a co-worker at the time of the incident.

Ramirez pleaded guilty in January to one count of dependent adult abuse resulting in the death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

"We are proud that Mr. and Mrs. Lee have taken steps to make sure the tragedy that has befallen them will not strike another family," attorney Rahul Ravipudi said in a statement.
