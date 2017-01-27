$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia

A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $72 million was sold in Hesperia, according to a press release from the California Lottery.The ticket, sold at a Cardenas Market in the 15500 block of Main Street, matched all five of Wednesday's winning numbers and the Mega number.The winner has the choice of receiving the $72 million in 30 annual payments, or one lump sum of $44.4 million.The ticket holder hasn't claimed their prize as of Friday morning. They have about 60 more days to do so.Cardenas Market will receive a whopping $360,000 bonus from the California Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.The winning numbers are: 9, 13, 27, 29, 33 and the Mega number is 10.