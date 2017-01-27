NEWS

$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $72 million was sold in Hesperia, according to a press release from the California Lottery.

The ticket, sold at a Cardenas Market in the 15500 block of Main Street, matched all five of Wednesday's winning numbers and the Mega number.

The winner has the choice of receiving the $72 million in 30 annual payments, or one lump sum of $44.4 million.

The ticket holder hasn't claimed their prize as of Friday morning. They have about 60 more days to do so.

Cardenas Market will receive a whopping $360,000 bonus from the California Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winning numbers are: 9, 13, 27, 29, 33 and the Mega number is 10.
Related Topics:
newslotterymoneyHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
School bus, multiple cars crash in South LA; no students hurt
Vice President Mike Pence to Address March for Life
Behind Trump's Plan to Move the US Embassy to Jerusalem
What's at Stake When President Trump Meets With UK Prime Minister
More News
Top Stories
School bus, multiple cars crash in South LA; no students hurt
Strong winds sweeping through Southern California
Boy paralyzed in Inglewood crossfire receives gifts from ABC7 viewers
2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large
Woman struck, killed in Compton crash
FBI raids LA-based Celerity charter school network
Injured hikers rescued after avalanche on Mt. Baldy
Show More
Grandson discovers sweet video
Here's a different way to tie your shoes
Laguna Beach considering citywide public smoking ban
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos