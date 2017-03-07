1 dead in small aircraft crash near Hesperia Airport, officials say

HESPERIA: #SBCoFD onscn AIRCRAFT DOWN off north end of Hesperia Airport. Fatal injury to sole occupant of light aircraft. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 7, 2017

A pilot was killed when a small aircraft crashed Tuesday morning near Hesperia Airport, authorities said.The deceased person was the sole occupant of the ultralight aircraft and died at the scene, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for San Bernardino County Fire Department.It was unclear if the glider-like aircraft was taking off or landing at the time of the collision, which happened near the north end of the single-runway airport.The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division.Investigators will interview witnesses as they attempt to determine the cause of the incident.