NEWS

1 dead in small aircraft crash near Hesperia Airport, officials say

The wreckage of a small plane crash is seen near Hesperia Airport on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A pilot was killed when a small aircraft crashed Tuesday morning near Hesperia Airport, authorities said.

The deceased person was the sole occupant of the ultralight aircraft and died at the scene, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for San Bernardino County Fire Department.

It was unclear if the glider-like aircraft was taking off or landing at the time of the collision, which happened near the north end of the single-runway airport.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division.

Investigators will interview witnesses as they attempt to determine the cause of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashflight emergencycrashHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
What we know about Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations
Fact-checking Trump on Guantanamo Bay detainees
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
More News
Top Stories
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
N.C. teen charged with decapitating mother
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Grant High School sees heightened security due to more threats
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Show More
Health care bill: Trump praises legislation, conservatives skeptical
Expiration date jargon has consumers confused about when to throw away food
Man proposes in the hospital after car accident
WikiLeaks publish thousands of what they say are CIA documents
VIDEO: Man pepper sprays driver in road rage incident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos