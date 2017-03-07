NEWS

1 dead in small plane crash near Hesperia Airport, officials say

The wreckage of a small plane crash is seen near Hesperia Airport on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday morning near Hesperia Airport, authorities said.

The deceased person was the sole occupant of the light aircraft, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter at 10:17 a.m, adding that the collision happened near the north end of the airport.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
