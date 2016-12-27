NEWS

1 killed, 17 injured in crash involving car, bus in Anaheim
EMBED </>More News Videos

One person was killed and 14 others were hospitalized in a crash involving a bus and a car in Anaheim on Tuesday. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and 14 others were hospitalized in a crash involving a bus and a car in Anaheim on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard north of Ball Road.

The driver of a sedan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after he suddenly crossed all lanes and crashed head-on into the bus. Investigators said it appeared the driver of the car was having some sort of medical emergency at the time.

Police said 17 people in the bus were injured, including 14 who were taken to nearby hospitals. All of them were expected to be OK.


A SigAlert was issued, and all lanes of Harbor Boulevard in both directions were shut between Vermont Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim police said on Twitter. The roads were back open at about 4 p.m.

The cause of the wreck was being investigated.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsbus crashcar crashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesdrivingAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
More News
Top Stories
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
Suspicious package at Trump Tower found to be backpack with toys
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
Show More
Garry Shandling died from blood clot, coroner says
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Even healthy foods can cause weight gain, nutritionist says
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
More Video