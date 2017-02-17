NEWS

1 suspect hurt, another arrested in Gardena officer-involved shooting

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the 14100 block of Van Buren Court around 10:27 p.m. It was unclear what police were responding to, but they encountered two male suspects.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting happened and one of the suspects was hit. The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities said the second suspect was taken into custody and was not injured in the shooting.

Officers involved in the shooting were unharmed.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
