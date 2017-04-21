Ten families were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Wilmington on Friday.Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 500 block of N. Wilmington Boulevard at about 9:45 a.m.Several firefighters were seen ventilating the roof as smoke poured from the building. The fire was extinguished in just over an hour.Officials said the roof partially collapsed and two firefighters were taken to the hosptial with minor injuries.The fire department said 10 families, including 11 adults and 15 children, were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the families displaced, according to officials.The cause of the fire was under investigation.