125-acre brush fire burning south of Beaumont

Smoke rises from a brush fire burning south of Beaumont on Monday, June 26, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire broke out just south of Beaumont amid scorching, dry temperatures on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Highway 79 and Dump Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The brush fire quickly grew to 125 acres by 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
