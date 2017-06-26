125-acre brush fire burning south of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) --A brush fire broke out just south of Beaumont amid scorching, dry temperatures on Monday, fire officials said.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near Highway 79 and Dump Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
The brush fire quickly grew to 125 acres by 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
BIG FIRE IN BEAUMONT #abc7eyewitness @ABC7 @ABC7RobElmore @abc7CherylFair pic.twitter.com/8fJbs5Zvcv— Julian (@JoolsNews) June 26, 2017