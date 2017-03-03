NEWS

2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's

Two confrontations at a Chuck E. Cheese's in San Bernardino County have turned violent in the past week.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
There have been two brawls in less than a week inside a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant in Victorville.

Video shot by a customer on Saturday shows several people throwing punches in the kid-friendly establishment. The fight was allegedly over game coupons.

Stunned onlookers including children stood by watching as employees tried to break up the scuffle.

Thursday afternoon, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to the restaurant again after two women got into a physical altercation.

Eyewitness News spoke to the sister of a woman who was wheeled out on a stretcher. She said her 51-year-old sister was pushed by a 26-year-old woman after she tried to squeeze past to get her purse.

Employees twice had to step in and pull the women apart because the younger woman left and returned later to resume the fight, according to the witness.

The pizzeria and gaming facility is a popular attraction for families in the high desert community.

After viewing video of one of the fights, one mom is having second thoughts about taking her own three children to the restaurant.

"Stuff like this makes me not want to bring my kids to something that should be enjoyable for my kids," Victorville resident Traci Thompson said. "It's wrong and it shouldn't happen like this."
