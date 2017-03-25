All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim were closed Saturday morning after three collisions left two people dead, authorities said.The crashes occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first incident, a car crashed into a semi-truck and burst into flames at Brookhurst Street, the CHP said. The driver of the car died at the scene.The collision resulted in a traffic backup that triggered two other crashes, which left a second person dead and another hospitalized in unknown condition.The shutdown of the westbound lanes is expected to last until at least 7:30 a.m., the highway patrol said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.