2 killed in multiple crashes on 91 Freeway in Anaheim; all WB lanes closed

The wreckage of a burned-out car is seen on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim after a fatal crash on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Southern Counties News)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
All westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim were closed Saturday morning after three collisions left two people dead, authorities said.

The crashes occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the first incident, a car crashed into a semi-truck and burst into flames at Brookhurst Street, the CHP said. The driver of the car died at the scene.

The collision resulted in a traffic backup that triggered two other crashes, which left a second person dead and another hospitalized in unknown condition.

The shutdown of the westbound lanes is expected to last until at least 7:30 a.m., the highway patrol said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
