2 killed in Fullerton crash; speed seen as possible factor

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash in Fullerton Tuesday night and police were investigating whether street racing played a role.

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were killed in a vehicle crash in Fullerton Tuesday night and police said speed may have been a factor.

The crash involving a 2006 black Lexus happened around 8:43 p.m. on Rosecrans Avenue just west of Euclid Street.

The vehicle struck and wrapped around a tree. The bodies of the driver and passenger remained stuck inside the vehicle for several hours after the crash.

The Lexus was heading eastbound on Rosecrans when the vehicle lost control and crashed head-on into the tree, police said.

Police looked into the possibility that street racing was the cause of the crash, but later said they did not believe racing was involved. They did say, however, that the speed of the vehicle may have been a factor.
