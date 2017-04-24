Authorities are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls who were last seen at Sepulveda Middle School in North Hills on Friday.Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission area station said Caterin Michelle Lopez, 13, and Candy Flores, 13, were last seen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the middle school, located at 15330 Plummer Street.Authorities believe both girls are together and said nothing about their disappearance appears suspicious. They said the girls may have tried to go out to have fun. One of them is said to have a history of running away.Caterin is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a thin build, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.Candy is also described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a thin build, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.Authorities said Candy is known to often go to North Hills Park and the Sepulveda Recreation Center, which are both located in the area of Rayen Street and Burnet Avenue.Anyone with more information was urged to call Mission area juvenile detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.