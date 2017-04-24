NEWS

Two 13-year-old girls reported missing in North Hills

Caterin Michelle Lopez, 13, is shown in an undated photo on the left alongside an image of Candy Flores, 13. (KABC)

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls who were last seen at Sepulveda Middle School in North Hills on Friday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission area station said Caterin Michelle Lopez, 13, and Candy Flores, 13, were last seen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the middle school, located at 15330 Plummer Street.

Authorities believe both girls are together and said nothing about their disappearance appears suspicious. They said the girls may have tried to go out to have fun. One of them is said to have a history of running away.

Caterin is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a thin build, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Candy is also described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a thin build, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt with blue jeans.

Authorities said Candy is known to often go to North Hills Park and the Sepulveda Recreation Center, which are both located in the area of Rayen Street and Burnet Avenue.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Mission area juvenile detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenschoolmissing girlNorth HillsSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawyer: Doctor dragged from United flight plans legal action
Russia may be aiding Taliban, US general in Afghanistan says
Bill O'Reilly, 'sad' over firing, returns to podcast
LA man accused of trying to lure OC 13-year-old over Facebook
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
More News
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
LA man accused of trying to lure OC 13-year-old over Facebook
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
Mountain biker missing in OC found dead
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Show More
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile
Driver of stolen semitruck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno hit-and-run
Man gets 15 years in prison for 2014 Da Vinci apartment fire
Uncle backs up truck, fatally strikes toddler in South LA
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos