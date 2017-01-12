  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland

This is an undated split image of David Garibaldi and Marc Van Wageningen of the band Tower of Power. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Flill-in bassist Marc Van Wageningen and drummer Dave Garibaldi of the legendary East Bay soul band Tower of Power were hit by a Capitol Corridor train in Oakland shortly before they were scheduled to play a concert.

Amtrak says the train struck two trespassers shortly before 8 p.m. Tracks in the area were temporarily shut down as police investigated.

A train was stopped by officials after it hit two pedestrians in Oakland, Calif. on Jan. 12, 2017.



The two patients were taken to local hospitals and officials are not saying how bad the injuries are. Streets were blocked off for the investigation, but trains are up and running again.

The East Bay R&B hitmakers are known for songs like "So Very Hard to Go" and "What is Hip?"


Fellow musician Sheila E. took to Twitter to ask for prayers for her friends:


The group was scheduled to play a concert at Yoshi's in downtown Oakland, but the show was abruptly cancelled Thursday.
