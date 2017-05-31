2 wounded in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart

Two people were struck by gunfire and wounded at a Hesperia Walmart Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.Two medical helicopters were requested to transport the victims from the scene on the 13400 block of Main Street.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer-involved shooting had taken place at the retailer.An apparent accident involving at least two vehicles could be seen in the parking lot of the Walmart. There was no immediate word on the crashed vehicles' connection to the shooting.Information on the condition and identity of the victims was not immediately available.This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more details.