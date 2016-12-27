NEW YEAR'S EVE

2017 Times Square ball delivered for New Year's Eve celebration in NYC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Andy Field has the details from Times Square. (Ap Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Times Square in New York City took a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.

The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.

This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The tradition of dropping a ball to mark a moment dates back to the 19th century, but it didn't originate as a New Year's Eve custom. "Time balls" were once displayed in harbors and lowered daily to signal a certain time of day so that ships could precisely set the chronometers they used for navigation. The New Year's Eve tradition began in 1907 when a time ball was dropped as part of a public celebration hosted by The New York Times at its building in Times Square.

The Times Square ball has been redesigned a number of times over the decades. It was originally made of iron, wood and 25-watt lightbulbs. The ball that will drop Saturday night in the moments leading up to midnight is made from Waterford crystal triangles, illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Related Topics:
newstimes squarenew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Ring in the new year by viewing comet 45P
Best cities to ring in 2016 for your wallet
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2016
32 new ways to wish friends and family 'Happy New Year'
More new year's eve
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans for Support
More News
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
3 arrested after man is shot at, attacked with bat in Moreno Valley
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Holiday
Show More
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Santa Clarita
Ricky Harris, comedian from 'Everybody Hates Chris,' dies
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
1 dead, 1 injured in horse race during girl's 15th birthday party in Mexico
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
More Video