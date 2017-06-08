NEWS

2nd person convicted in 2014 beating death of USC grad student

Xinran Ji, a USC graduate student, died at his apartment after being attacked near 29th Street and Orchard Avenue by at least three suspects Thursday, July 24, 2014.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A jury on Thursday reached a guilty verdict in the trial one of four people charged in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China.

Andrew Garcia, 20, was accused of attacking 24-year-old Xinran Ji near the university campus while the electrical engineering student was walking back to his apartment on July 24, 2014. Convicted of first-degree murder, Garcia faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Three co-defendants -- Alejandra Guerrero, 18, Jonathan Del Carmen, 21, and Albert Ochoa, 19 -- were also charged in the violent robbery, which was captured on video. The assailants were armed with a metal bat and a wrench, prosecutors said.

Footage from surveillance cameras at Ji's apartment building showed the bloodied victim returning home after the attack. His roommate found him dead inside their apartment the following morning.

On Oct. 13, Guerrero was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

"No outcome will bring back their son. But they don't want their son to die in vain," Rose Tsai, an attorney for Ji's parents, said at the time. "They are very appreciative for our system to give them the justice they've been hoping for and deserve."

Garcia is expected to be sentenced July 11.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsuscmurderbeating deathbeatinggradscollege studentscourtcourt caseLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman found guilty in beating death of USC grad student
18-year-old attacked slain USC grad student with wrench, prosecutor says
Memorial held on campus for USC grad student
USC grad student death: Family speaks out
USC student death: 4 suspects charged with murder
Suspects arrested in fatal attack on USC student
USC graduate student dies after assault; 3 suspects sought
NEWS
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself, police say
UK voters head to the polls amid tightened security
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
More News
Top Stories
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
12 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn turf war
Massive water main break erupts in Encino, floods business
Powerball ticket worth $1.6M+ sold in Fountain Valley
Show More
Armed girlfriend of CHP officer killed in LB officer-involved shooting
Trump to evangelicals: We're 'under siege,' will be stronger
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Carson veteran, 85, dies after beating in robbery
Burbank tribute honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos