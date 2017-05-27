NEWS

2nd suspect apprehended after Santa Monica home invasion leaves 2 men hospitalized

A second suspect was arrested after a bloody home-invasion robbery in Santa Monica that left a father and his adult son hospitalized Friday. May 26, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A second suspect was arrested after a bloody home-invasion robbery in Santa Monica that left a father and his adult son hospitalized early Friday evening, authorities said.

El Monte police located Brian Noah Morgan's vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in that city and took him into custody, according to a statement issued by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Morgan, 24, was booked on suspicion of conspiracy, robbery and parole violation. He was being held without bail.

His alleged accomplice, a male juvenile, had been apprehended after an hourslong standoff with police in the aftermath of the home invasion, the news release said. The juvenile was booked for attempted homicide, conspiracy, parole violation and two counts of robbery.

The two victims remained hospitalized and are expected to survive, family members said.

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of 19th Street, where the two suspects allegedly entered a house and demanded money.

According to relatives of the victims, the intruders struck a 19-year-old man with a hammer or hatchet, and his father was stabbed 15 to 20 times after trying to intervene.

"There was an ambulance leaving and there was a mom inside and she was just ... bloody hands, face, and she was screaming, 'Pray for him,'" said nearby resident Kia Kohanzad.

Neighbors said the elder man is Imtiaz Tar, vice president of Bernini, a high-end clothing company based in Beverly Hills.
