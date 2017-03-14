NEWS

3 arrested in string of San Fernando Valley 'knock-knock burglaries,' LAPD says

Daquinn Epps (left), Daejohn Clark (center) and John White (right) were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles police said.

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three men have been arrested in connection with a slew of "knock-knock burglaries" targeting affluent communities in the San Fernando Valley, according to authorities.

Los Angeles police said Daquinn Epps, Daejohn Clark and John White were arrested in Chatsworth during a home break-in on Feb. 13.

Detectives said the homeowner called police after watching live video of the break-in from a surveillance system.

Epps, Clark and White were organized and targeted affluent homes in communities throughout the west side of the San Fernando Valley, according to investigators.

Police said the suspects would knock on the front door to determine if a home was occupied. Once they determined it was unoccupied, authorities said the suspects would break-in through a back or side door and ransack the home for money, jewelry and firearms.

The suspects were also known to disable security alarms and steal unbolted safes, according to officials.

Authorities estimated the burglars could be in and out of the home with 5 minutes.

Police said there were more than 1,000 burglaries in the West Valley area during 2016. Detectives estimated that 250 of those burglaries were committed by organized knock-knock burglars.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Det. Armando Monarrez of the West Valley Burglary Unit at (818) 374-7730.
