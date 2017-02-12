3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Mobil gas station in Hollywood early Sunday morning.Officers were called to the scene of the gunfire in the 1400 block of north La Brea Avenue at about 3:15 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.Authorities said one victim at the scene, who was shot in the neck, ran to an urgent care facility nearby. A second person, shot in the leg, self-transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A third person suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was also hospitalized, police said.As of Sunday morning, two of the injured were in stable condition and one was undergoing surgery.Investigators were looking into what led to the gunfire. Details on a possible suspect were not yet released.A nearby strip club was evacuated as police conducted their investigation.