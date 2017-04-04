3 juveniles in critical condition after South LA shooting

Three juveniles were in critical condition after a shooting in South Los Angeles, officials said, and several people were being detained near the scene.The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at a strip mall near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles.A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others, including one female, were hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Their ages were not available, but police said they were under 18.Police say 10 to 12 shots were fired.The location is near John Muir Middle School and a school bus was spotted at the scene. School police were part of the investigation as well as officers from two LAPD divisions. It was unclear if the shooting had any direct connection to the school.Police were spotted detaining several people near the scene, but it was not confirmed if they were connected to the shooting.