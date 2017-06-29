3 killed after car slams into tree in Torrance

Three young men were killed when their vehicle crashed into a tree in Torrance early Thursday morning.The single-car crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Van Ness Avenue near Del Amo Boulevard, where a yellow Dodge Charger slammed into a tree, police said.According to Torrance police, the 20-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger died at the scene. The second passenger, described as between 18 and 25 years old, was transported to a local hospital, where he died.The driver was later identified by coroner's officials as Jacob Russell Evans, and the 19-year-old passenger was identified as Henry Ismael Ramos - both of Long Beach. The identity of the other passenger was withheld, pending family notification.The cause of the crash was under investigation.Roads near the scene of the wreck were reopened after being shut down for more than five hours.