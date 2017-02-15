A 3-month-old baby was found safe in a car in South Los Angeles on Wednesday evening about 45 minutes after the vehicle was stolen with the child in the back seat, authorities said.A woman stopped shortly before 6 p.m. near 108th Street and Vermont Avenue, where she left her baby inside the idling vehicle and went into a store, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.When she returned, she saw a person driving away with the vehicle, investigators said. The mother then reported the incident to authorities.About 6:35 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers located the abandoned car two miles away in the area of 85th Street and Halldale. The child was unharmed.The woman was expected to be reunited with the baby shortly, police said.A description of the suspect was not immediately available.