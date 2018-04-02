Man turns self in for Hemet fatal hit-and-run

A man has surrendered in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hemet that happened on March 28, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
After his roommates urged him to turn himself in, a Menifee man came forward and identified himself as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Hemet, officials said.

The collision happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Girard Street.

A 22-year-old father was killed as he was crossing his street on his skateboard and the driver fled the scene.

Police say Sunday night David Andrew Durbin, 33, of Menifee contacted the Hemet Police Department and identified himself as the driver. They say Durbin's roommates had seen media reports about the collision and urged him to turn himself in.

Durbin was arrested for felony hit and run and brought to Riverside County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.

His Pontiac Grand Am was taken as evidence.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a driver that left a 22-year-old man dead in the street following a hit-and-run crash in Hemet Wednesday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runarrestHemetMenifeeRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News