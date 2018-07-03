President Trump orders US flags lowered to honor 5 slain at newspaper

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking, Friday, June 29, 2018, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff through sunset Tuesday to honor five people slain at a newspaper in Maryland's capital.

The order comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.

Trump issued a proclamation Tuesday ordering the flags to half-staff through sundown.

Four Capital Gazette journalists and a staffer were killed Thursday when a gunman holding a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.

Trump has repeatedly called journalists the "enemy of the people." He said the day after the shooting journalists shouldn't fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

The White House says Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor's request.
Related Topics:
shootingannapolis shootingnewspaperPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
