NEWS

3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire late Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire late Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake, measuring at 3.6 magnitude, struck about 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda at about 10:06 p.m., according to the USGS.

The USGS reported a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, but downgraded the earthquake to 3.6 magnitude. The earthquake in Loma Linda, which struck about 11 miles deep, was along the San Jacinto Fault, the USGS said.

About 2 minutes after the initial earthquake, the USGS said a second earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning. The earthquake in Banning, which struck about 5 miles deep, was along the San Andreas Fault, according to the USGS.

The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the moment the twin tremors hit:


The earthquakes struck approximately 25 miles apart. Because of the distance between the two tremors, Dr. Lucy Jones said the second earthquake was not considered an aftershock, though she said the first quake may have made the second one more likely.


There were no reports of damage or injuries.

ABC7 viewers reported feeling the earthquakes in Santa Fe Springs, Devore, Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Highland, Redlands, Fontana, San Bernardino and north of Palm Springs.

Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGSLoma LindaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Closing arguments: Lee Baca was 'king' of chess match w/ FBI
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Northeast braces for massive late winter storm
More News
Top Stories
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Man arrested on suspicion of trying to sodomize toddler at park
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
14M to lose coverage under GOP health bill, analysts say
LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs
Texas teen charged with capital murder for theater shooting
Show More
Queen Mary in dire need of repairs due to age, report finds
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
US retirees knit sweaters for winter chickens
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
More News
Top Video
How to see the 'super bloom' before time runs out
Crews battle massive fire at recycling plant in Santa Fe Springs
Huntington Beach pizza parlor employee beaten
Queen Mary in dire need of repairs due to age, report finds
More Video