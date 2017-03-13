3.6M earthquake hits Loma Linda, followed by 3.0M near Banning

.@TimothyRearden on separate fault. Not called aftershock because too far away, but 1st quake maybe made 2nd quake more likely — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) March 14, 2017

@ABC7 yup felt it here in Santa Fe Springs — Mushpower (@spbetting1) March 14, 2017

@ABC7 felt heavily in Rancho/Ontario area. — Joseph Zakrzewski (@JoeyZReign) March 14, 2017

Two earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire late Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The first earthquake, measuring at 3.6 magnitude, struck about 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda at about 10:06 p.m., according to the USGS.The USGS reported a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, but downgraded the earthquake to 3.6 magnitude. The earthquake in Loma Linda, which struck about 11 miles deep, was along the San Jacinto Fault, the USGS said.About 2 minutes after the initial earthquake, the USGS said a second earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning. The earthquake in Banning, which struck about 5 miles deep, was along the San Andreas Fault, according to the USGS.The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the moment the twin tremors hit:The earthquakes struck approximately 25 miles apart. Because of the distance between the two tremors, Dr. Lucy Jones said the second earthquake was not considered an aftershock, though she said the first quake may have made the second one more likely.There were no reports of damage or injuries.ABC7 viewers reported feeling the earthquakes in Santa Fe Springs, Devore, Chino, Ontario, Pomona, Highland, Redlands, Fontana, San Bernardino and north of Palm Springs.