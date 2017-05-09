NEWS

4 family members killed, including 2 children, in fiery rollover crash in Highland

Four members of the same family were killed, including two children, Monday afternoon in a fiery rollover crash at an intersection in Highland, authorities said. (Newspro News)

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Four members of the same family were killed, including two children, Monday afternoon in a fiery rollover crash at an intersection in Highland, authorities said. An adult in a second vehicle was critically injured.

The collision occurred about 2:24 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Cypress Street, said a spokesperson for Cal Fire San Bernardino.

Deputies responded to the scene, where a gold Ford Taurus had rolled over onto its roof and caught fire after that vehicle and a silver Acura TL collided, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators said three people in the Ford died at the location. A male occupant of that car suffered critical burns and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the Acura, which had no passengers, was also hospitalized and remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The family in the Ford was apparently on their way home from school at the time of the incident. The names and ages of the deceased were not immediately released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Deputy Rusk or Deputy Steffler of the sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 477-2800.
