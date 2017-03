Four people were rescued Thursday evening after a sailboat capsized in choppy waters near the Redondo Beach Pier, authorities said.Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded about 7:12 p.m. to reports of a sailboat crashing into the pier. A witness's harrowing video shows the boat slamming into pylons underneath the structure.Search-and-rescue team members arrived at the scene and pulled the four boaters from the water. No one was seriously injured.