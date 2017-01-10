NEWS

405 Freeway reopens in Sepulveda Pass hours after chase; attempted murder suspect arrested
EMBED </>More News Videos

The southbound 405 Freeway was closed in the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, hours after an erratic pursuit that ended in the arrest of an attempted murder suspect. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
All lanes were reopened on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday morning, hours after a police chase ended with the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

Marcos Tulio Flores, a 32-year-old known gang member, was arrested on the 405 following an erratic pursuit in which he repeatedly stopped his car, yelled at officers and apparently opened fire out of the driver-side window.

The incident began at about 10:45 p.m. Monday after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Reseda, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A chase ensued and lasted more than 90 minutes, during which the man also threw clothing and other objects out of the window of the silver Acura.

He appeared to shoot a gun at one point during the incident, though it was unclear if he aimed at officers. Police seemed to return fire, possibly with less-than-lethal rounds, striking the rear of the car and shattering the rear window. No one was injured in the exchange.

The chase continued and later ended when two reinforced SWAT vehicles performed a PIT maneuver, sending the Acura spinning on the road. Officers surrounded the vehicle and deployed a K-9 while taking Flores into custody. The suspect was transported to a hospital to be treated for bite wounds.

According to LAPD investigators, Flores had been sought in the attempted murder of his 36-year-old sister-in-law. The woman was shot in the upper torso Sunday and was hospitalized in critical condition.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newspolice chaseshootingattempted murderfreewayLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyReseda
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Armed suspect arrested after erratic chase on 405 Freeway
NEWS
Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Dylann Roof Tells Jury: 'I Still Feel Like I Had to Do It'
In Unprecedented Move, Sen. Cory Booker to Testify Against Jeff Sessions
More News
Top Stories
Pomona officer critically injured while responding to fatal crash
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Spotty showers before strong storm hits SoCal Tuesday night
Assemblyman proposes to name stretch of 110 after Vin Scully
Huntington Beach police shoot, critically wound armed man at RV park
Clemson beats Alabama 35-31 in nail-biting championship game
Show More
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
Backpage.com shuts down adult section amid sex-trafficking accusations
Caltrans ordered to pay ex-UCLA football player $35M in crash lawsuit
US consulate attack suspect has ties to Chino Hills
LA to remain 'safe haven' for immigrants, Sheriff McDonnell says
More News
Top Video
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
US consulate attack suspect has ties to Chino Hills
More Video