SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --All lanes were reopened on the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Tuesday morning, hours after a police chase ended with the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.
Marcos Tulio Flores, a 32-year-old known gang member, was arrested on the 405 following an erratic pursuit in which he repeatedly stopped his car, yelled at officers and apparently opened fire out of the driver-side window.
The incident began at about 10:45 p.m. Monday after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Reseda, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A chase ensued and lasted more than 90 minutes, during which the man also threw clothing and other objects out of the window of the silver Acura.
He appeared to shoot a gun at one point during the incident, though it was unclear if he aimed at officers. Police seemed to return fire, possibly with less-than-lethal rounds, striking the rear of the car and shattering the rear window. No one was injured in the exchange.
The chase continued and later ended when two reinforced SWAT vehicles performed a PIT maneuver, sending the Acura spinning on the road. Officers surrounded the vehicle and deployed a K-9 while taking Flores into custody. The suspect was transported to a hospital to be treated for bite wounds.
According to LAPD investigators, Flores had been sought in the attempted murder of his 36-year-old sister-in-law. The woman was shot in the upper torso Sunday and was hospitalized in critical condition.
City News Service contributed to this report.