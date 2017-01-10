NEWS

Armed suspect arrested after erratic chase on 405 Freeway
A suspect fired out his window as he led officers on an erratic chase on the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES
Police arrested an armed suspect on the 405 Freeway Monday night in the San Fernando Valley after a chase in which he stopped and started his car, yelled at officers and appeared to fire out his window.

The suspect was taken into custody more than 90 minutes after the chase began.

The suspect in a silver Acura acted erratically on the freeway, continuing to slow his car down and then speed up as multiple officers followed a distance behind. He was also shouting, gesturing and at times threw clothing and other objects out his window.

He also appeared to fire a gun out his window, though it wasn't clear if he aimed at officers. Officers appeared to fire back, possibly with less-than-lethal rounds, hitting the rear of his vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect continued driving stop-and-go after the brief exchange.

Police believe the suspect in the silver Acura may be Marcos Tulio Flores, 32, wanted for allegedly shooting his sister-in-law early Sunday. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Finally, officers were able to PIT maneuver his vehicle, sending him spinning on the road. They surrounded his vehicle, and with the aid of a K-9, took him into custody.
