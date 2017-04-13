NEWS

5 injured, 2 critically, when fire rips through 2 homes in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles firefighters are seen on a roof in Pacific Palisades after extinguishing a house fire in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) --
Five people were injured, two critically, after a fire ripped through one home and extended to another on Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades, killing a family's cat, authorities said.

Firefighters responded about 2:14 a.m. to a hillside home in the 16500 block of W. Las Casas Place, where the first floor was well involved in flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The blaze was extinguished by 88 firefighters within 44 minutes, according to the news release.


A 90-year-old woman was among the victims. Descriptions of the other patients were not immediately available.

Firefighters were able to rescue a pet dog named Maxwell, fire officials said.
