5 injured, 2 critically, when fire rips through 2 homes in Pacific Palisades

Five people were injured, two critically, after a fire ripped through one home and extended to another on Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades, killing a family's cat, authorities said.Firefighters responded about 2:14 a.m. to a hillside home in the 16500 block of W. Las Casas Place, where the first floor was well involved in flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.The blaze was extinguished by 88 firefighters within 44 minutes, according to the news release.A 90-year-old woman was among the victims. Descriptions of the other patients were not immediately available.Firefighters were able to rescue a pet dog named Maxwell, fire officials said.