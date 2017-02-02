50-year-old man in critical condition after pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights

A 50-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by two pit bulls in Lincoln Heights on Thursday, according to officials.The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was attacked in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.The two dogs involved in the attack were pit bulls and police say both animals are now dead. It was not immediately clear how the dogs died.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.