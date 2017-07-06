NEWS

5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana, Washington

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck western Montana and was felt as far west as Spokane, Washington. (USGS)

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck in western Montana and was felt as far west as Spokane, Washington before it was followed by two smaller quakes.

The USGS reported the earthquakes were centered about six miles southeast of Lincoln, Montana and the first struck about 11:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The area was hit by two smaller quakes centered in the same area a short time later, one measuring 4.5 at 12:02 a.m. and one measuring 3.9 at 12:08 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but on social media many people reported feeling a significant shaking strong enough to wake them up and rattle household items. It was also felt in Idaho and in communities just over the Canadian border.
