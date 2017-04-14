LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --Nolan Brandy, the 9-year-old student who was shot at his San Bernardino school, was released from the hospital Friday and will be recovering at home.
He had been hospitalized since Monday, when the estranged husband of his teacher, Karen Smith, entered their North Park Elementary School classroom, shooting her and another student. Nolan, who was by Smith at the time, was wounded in the gunfire.
His classmate, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, was rushed to the hospital but died before he could be taken into surgery.
Nolan's parents spoke for the first time earlier Friday about the terrifying ordeal.
"In the beginning, it was very surreal and just...we couldn't believe it. Nolan, at this time, he's doing fine. He's recovering better than we expected," his mother said.
His father, Leon Brandy, added that his son remained positive while at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
"He's in really good spirits, he's upbeat and he's looking forward to go home," he said.