NEWS

Nolan Brandy, 9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school, released from hospital

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nolan Brandy, the 9-year-old student who was shot at his San Bernardino school, was released from the hospital Friday and will be recovering at home. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Nolan Brandy, the 9-year-old student who was shot at his San Bernardino school, was released from the hospital Friday and will be recovering at home.

He had been hospitalized since Monday, when the estranged husband of his teacher, Karen Smith, entered their North Park Elementary School classroom, shooting her and another student. Nolan, who was by Smith at the time, was wounded in the gunfire.

His classmate, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, was rushed to the hospital but died before he could be taken into surgery.

Nolan's parents spoke for the first time earlier Friday about the terrifying ordeal.

"In the beginning, it was very surreal and just...we couldn't believe it. Nolan, at this time, he's doing fine. He's recovering better than we expected," his mother said.

His father, Leon Brandy, added that his son remained positive while at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

"He's in really good spirits, he's upbeat and he's looking forward to go home," he said.
Related Topics:
newsschool shootingchild shotchild injuredmurder suicidehospitalSan BernardinoLoma LindaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
NEWS
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
Why the US used the MOAB bomb to target ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in 2016 SB shooting that killed 3, including 9-year-old, freed
Firefighters battle blaze in Westlake district home
Coachella expected to bring $90M in revenue to SoCal desert community
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
VIDEO: 10-year-old Florida boy with autism arrested at school
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge has sentence commuted
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
Show More
ICE detainee dies at Victorville medical center
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder
Angels legend Rod Carew's new heart, kidney came from late NFL player
More News
Top Video
3,000 Good Friday meals prepared for Skid Row's homeless
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
Arcadia kindergartners groove to Justin Timberlake hit
Church band's equipment stolen days before Easter
More Video