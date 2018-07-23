WEATHER

Cooling centers open across Southern California

The sun shines through some palm trees in Southern California in this undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Trying to avoid the extreme heat? Find a cooling center you can go to in your area:

Riverside County cooling centers
https://www.rivcocob.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-Cool-Center_Directory.pdf

San Bernardino cooling centers
https://211sb.org

Los Angeles County cooling centers
http://lacountylibrary.org/coolingcenters/

Redlands cooling centers
cityofredlands.org

Fontana cooling centers
https://www.fontana.org/3142/Cooling-Facilities

Long Beach cooling centers
http://www.longbeach.gov/

Irvine cooling centers
http://coialfresco.cloudapp.net/share/s/WdN-GZCiQSqZV9egvG0CXg
