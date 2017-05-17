Rapper A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home was targeted in an armed home-invasion robbery, Eyewitness News has learned.A female family member, who had been staying at the rapper's home, arrived at the house near Beverly Boulevard and Flores Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A$AP Rocky was not home at the time.She went inside the house but exited a few minutes later. That's when she was confronted by three suspects - one of them was armed with a handgun.The suspects forced the woman to get back inside the house and demanded that she open a safe. However, the woman did not have the combination.The suspects attempted to take the safe with them, but they were unable to carry it beyond the sidewalk - so they just left it there.The culprits made off with jewelry and other items, totaling approximately $1.5 million. The woman was not hurt.The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.