A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed home-invasion robbery

A$AP Rocky arrives at the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rapper A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home was targeted in an armed home-invasion robbery, Eyewitness News has learned.

A female family member, who had been staying at the rapper's home, arrived at the house near Beverly Boulevard and Flores Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A$AP Rocky was not home at the time.

She went inside the house but exited a few minutes later. That's when she was confronted by three suspects - one of them was armed with a handgun.

The suspects forced the woman to get back inside the house and demanded that she open a safe. However, the woman did not have the combination.

The suspects attempted to take the safe with them, but they were unable to carry it beyond the sidewalk - so they just left it there.

The culprits made off with jewelry and other items, totaling approximately $1.5 million. The woman was not hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.
