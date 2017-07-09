NEWS

Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

A DC-10 makes a fire retardant drop on a ridge line along the eastern flank of the Alamo Fire in Santa Barbara County on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Alamo Fire has burned 23,867 acres in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and was 10 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, officials said.

More than 600 firefighters were battling the blaze, which began about 3:30 p.m. Thursday off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir. No injuries have been reported.

More than 130 structures were threatened by the flames, and evacuation orders remained in place on Sunday, a Cal Fire spokesman said. No homes or other structures have been lost.

The evacuation orders affected Tepusequet Canyon from Blazing Saddle Drive to Santa Maria Mesa Road, White Rock Lane and Colson Canyon, Pine Canyon and Buckhorn Ridge.

The fire, burning in steep and inaccessible terrain, was being attacked by firefighters from areas including Los Angeles and Orange counties. A "large contingent" of fire engines, bulldozers, hand crews and air resources were at the scene.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefirefightersSan Luis Obispo CountyOrange CountyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Alamo Fire chars 19,000 acres; evacuation orders issued
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
NEWS
Cruz on GOP health reform: 'I believe we can get it done'
Friends of US college graduate beaten to death in Greece say he was a 'peacemaker'
Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abadi declares victory over ISIS in Mosul
Power restored after fire at DWP facility causes massive outage
More News
Top Stories
Power restored after fire at DWP facility causes massive outage
LA, Paris arrive for Olympic meetings; 2024 deal must wait
1 dies after small aircraft crashes near Point Mugu
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
Power outage affecting dozens in Hollywood
Brush fire near Lake Cachuma prompts evacuations, highway closure
Aston Martin replaces DB9 with DB11 redesign model
Show More
Woman dies after being found shot in Pasadena
Mother, child abducted in Porterville found safe, police say
South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed in crosswalk
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos