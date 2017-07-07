Authorities are looking for a 2014 black Toyota Camry, similar to this one, involved in an Amber Alert abduction in LA on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The CA license plate is 7XWL023.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.Authorities identified the abducted teen as Eric Coleman, 16. He is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.The suspect is identified as Kandice Johnson, 31, an African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 147 pounds.Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry, with California license plate 7XWL023. She should be considered armed and dangerous.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.