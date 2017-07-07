NEWS

Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old abducted by armed woman in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted by a 31-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities identified the abducted teen as Eric Coleman, 16. He is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The suspect is identified as Kandice Johnson, 31, an African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 147 pounds.

Authorities are looking for a 2014 black Toyota Camry, similar to this one, involved in an Amber Alert abduction in LA on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The CA license plate is 7XWL023.



Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry, with California license plate 7XWL023. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsamber alertchild abductionteenagerLos AngelesSouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police respond to reports of shooting in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
What you need to know about the G-20
More News
Top Stories
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland
President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G-20 summit
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Power outage reported at The Grove
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Show More
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
Brush fire burns 5 acres in Claremont
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
More News
Top Video
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
More Video