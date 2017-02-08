Anti-Dakota Access pipeline protesters rally, march in downtown LA

Demonstrators on Wednesday held a rally in downtown Los Angeles, then marched through the streets in opposition of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.The protests were held in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe which has vowed to continue fighting against construction of the pipeline.The rally, one of several across the country Wednesday, began about 4 p.m. outside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' L.A. district headquarters.The Army on Tuesday said the pipeline would be allowed to cross underneath a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. Officials also canceled plans for a further environmental impact study.For more on the demonstrations, watch the video above.