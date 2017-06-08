NEWS

Armed female suspect killed in Long Beach officer-involved shooting

A female armed suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach early Thursday, police said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed woman was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting after an altercation involving an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer in Long Beach early Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred about midnight in the 3000 block of Studabaker Road, according to Long Beach police.

Officers were dispatched to the location on a call of a person with a gun and shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered the armed woman and a male victim, who police said is an off-duty CHP officer. Authorities confirmed the two knew each other.

After Long Beach police officers made contact with the armed female suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Long Beach Fire Department crews administered life-saving measures but the armed female suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police said there were no other outstanding suspects in the incident.

Northbound and southbound Studebaker between Spring Street and Wardlow Road was closed as the investigation into the shooting continued.
