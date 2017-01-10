NEWS

Assemblyman proposes to name stretch of 110 Freeway after Vin Scully

Vin Scully is retiring after 67 years as the Dodgers' broadcaster. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Vin Scully already has a street named after him near Dodger Stadium. Now, there's a proposal to name a stretch of freeway after the sportscasting legend.

California State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to rename a portion of the 110 Freeway the "Vin Scully Highway."

MORE: Vin Scully honored at street-naming ceremony

The portion in question would cover a 2-mile stretch between the 5 and the 101 freeways.

The resolution also asks Caltrans to determine how much it would cost to install signs with the proposed name.

Scully, 89, retired last October after 67 years with the Dodgers.

MORE: Vin Scully's love letter to Dodger fans - you were always there for me
