LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Vin Scully already has a street named after him near Dodger Stadium. Now, there's a proposal to name a stretch of freeway after the sportscasting legend.
California State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to rename a portion of the 110 Freeway the "Vin Scully Highway."
The portion in question would cover a 2-mile stretch between the 5 and the 101 freeways.
The resolution also asks Caltrans to determine how much it would cost to install signs with the proposed name.
Scully, 89, retired last October after 67 years with the Dodgers.
