NEWS

Bay Area dad drowns while saving daughter from kayak accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is in mourning after a San Francisco man died while saving his 5-year-old girl after a kayak accident. Now his other daughter, who witnessed the whole tragedy, is speaking out about her dad's heroism. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO --
Authorities have identified Roni Avila Alvarado as the man who died on Sunday as he saved his 5-year-old daughter's life when their kayak overturned off Brannan Island State Park near Antioch. Investigators say neither was wearing a life jacket.

The whole family was having a picnic at the park when the dad took the 5-year-old on a kayak ride. His other daughter, 11-year-old Maria, watched it all happen from the shore and she wanted to share her dad's heroism.

"There were these boats going really fast and they started to make waves and when one of the waves hit the side of the kayak, it flipped over and they fell," said Maria. "My dad quickly got my sister and held her up. He really tried to get her safe first and he went like that, and his head was in the water and he couldn't breathe, but he made sure she was safe."

It happened in the Delta near 3 Mile Slough. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said the dad handed the girl off to a jet skier who safely brought her to shore uninjured.

Meanwhile, the dad submerged and never resurfaced.

For hours on Sunday afternoon and evening, helicopters and boats equipped with side scan sonar searched the waterway. At 11:00 p.m., a dive team recovered the body of the 40-year-old construction worker from Guatemala, who leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The sheriff's department says it's the third drowning in the last two months in which the victim was not wearing a life vest.

"It makes me cry," said witness Jentry Jasperson. "It just, it breaks my heart. I couldn't imagine having a child out there without a vest. It's just scary, it scares me."

The family in San Francisco has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to bury the dad in the Bay Area. Click here if you'd like to help.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningswimmingchild rescuechild rescuedcoast guardboat accidentboating safetyboatingboatsNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Boy in fair condition after fire at South LA home
South Pasadena father accused of killing son to return to SoCal
Family hails 'miracle' as missing teen returned home safely after 1 year
What's next for Trump's travel ban after Supreme Court action
More News
Top Stories
South Pasadena father accused of killing son to return to SoCal
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Boy in fair condition after fire at South LA home
Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church
Serena Williams has no interest in John McEnroe's take
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Bystanders catch Fontana man who robbed woman in wheelchair
Show More
Defendant argues self-defense in death of Fox executive
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Family devastated over innocent teen killed in Florence crossfire
'Alien' passenger discovered in speeding car
'Cant Stop Won't Stop' documents label created by 'P-Diddy'
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving Manzanita Fire burns 5,000 acres
Suspected SoCal 'AK-47 Bandit' arrested, FBI says
Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Suspect sexually assaults minor near Riverside church
More Video