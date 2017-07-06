NEWS

Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable

EMBED </>More Videos

This used to be a pretty nice Mercedes.

By
MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN (KABC) --
It was supposed to be the perfect Fourth of July trip: Head to Mammoth Mountain where last winter's massive snowpack still has skiers and snowboarders around the world watching with envy.

David Herndon and his wife thought skiing in July would be the craziest thing that would happen to them.

Not quite.

Herndon left his Mercedes unlocked and parked sideways on a slope overnight.

That's when a curious bear showed up.

The bear popped open the passenger door and it apparently slammed shut on him, trapping him inside.

He freaked out.

The tattered pieces of Herndon's interior tell the story: The bear chewed up the seats. And the steering wheel. And just about everything else he could sink his teeth and claws into.

But that's not all.

He also did in the car what, well, bears normally do in the woods.

The stench was, of course, unbearable.

"And in this heat, it is pretty ripe," Herndon said.

The good news was the bear was able to finally escape the car on his own.

And the Mercedes started just fine.

Plus Herndon had a friend who offered to drive the stinky, mauled vehicle for nearly five hours to get it home.

"We duct-taped the rear view mirror on, a couple other things. And he drove it back."

He doesn't know why the bear went after his car. He didn't have any food in there.

Of course there was a Cornell sticker in the window and, well, the school's unofficial mascot is a bear.

For Herndon, the experience offered a simple lesson for all drivers:

"You've gotta lock your doors. Even if you're not worried about thieves. Because the bears will get in."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbearski resortswild animals
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10th GOP senator says he doesn't support health care bill
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
More News
Top Stories
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Power outage reported at The Grove
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
Small brush fire erupts in Claremont
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
Show More
Heat wave prompts park closure in Monrovia
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Woman filmed leaving kids in hot car in Victorville
Stray bullet on July 4 narrowly misses Azusa father, daughter
Nursing assistant apprehended after alleged sex assaults
More News
Top Video
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Justin Turner wins All-Star game spot with 20.8M votes
Hacienda Heights family displaced by possible fireworks blaze
More Video