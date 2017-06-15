NEWS

Bee swarm invades Huntington Beach home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Huntington Beach couple had to call in help after hundreds of bees invaded their home. (KABC)

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Huntington Beach couple had to cope with hundreds of bees that took over their home, swarming over windows and buzzing around in nearly every room.

Noreen McLaughlin said she first noticed one or two bees in her home on Wednesday, but soon discovered what appeared to be just a solid dark wall of bees in one room and smaller swarms covering the windows and flying out the chimney.

She and her husband Jim used bug spray and taped up the fireplace, trapping some of the bees inside while they waited for help from an expert.

Thursday, the bee expert, Izak Kharrazi came to help.

He bagged up a clump of almost 1,000 bees and sprayed to remove the rest.

He said he was able to save the hive's queen and will relocate those that were removed to a new home.

Kharrazi says this is normal behavior for the bees this time of year. He said there was not a hive in the home. A swarm of thousands initially came to the house, checked it out for a while and many of them left, leaving behind only the hundreds that greeted him on Thursday, he said.

He added that it's good the couple acted quickly because the problem could've gotten bigger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbeeshomeHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
5 SoCal beaches placed on worst beaches list
Escaped Georgia inmates captured in Tennessee, officials say
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
GOP baseball team coach: 'We need to play this game'
More News
Top Stories
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Jury deadlocks in Cosby trial; judge says keep deliberating
Dr. Dre donates $10M to Compton High
5 SoCal beaches placed on worst beaches list
2 San Jacinto vandalism cases investigated as hate crimes
Firefighters battle 50-acre blaze in Banning
Music star Sara Evans surprises fans singing in the shower
Show More
Inglewood OKs negotiations for new Clippers arena
SoCal seeing increase in Lyme disease-carrying ticks
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
LA moves closer to replacing Columbus Day
More News
Top Video
3 teen LAPD cadets suspected of stealing police SUVs
Family speaks out about assault of Pomona grandfather
Hundreds rappel down 16-story building in OC
SoCal seeing increase in Lyme disease-carrying ticks
More Video