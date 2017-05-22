NEWS

Body discovered in burned car in Moreno Valley

A woman in Moreno Valley uses a flashlight to look into a burned car where a body was found on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators in Moreno Valley are trying to figure out how a body ended up inside a burned car.

It was found about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when Riverside County firefighters put out the flames inside the car off Van Buren Boulevard and the 215 Freeway. The location is near the March Field Air Museum.

Crews first responded to the scene after reports of a fire.

Authorities have not said if the person inside is a man or a woman.It's unclear how that victim died.

Officials were calling the incident an active death investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.

City News Service contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
