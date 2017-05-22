Body discovered in burned car in Moreno Valley

Investigators in Moreno Valley are trying to figure out how a body ended up inside a burned car.It was found about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when Riverside County firefighters put out the flames inside the car off Van Buren Boulevard and the 215 Freeway. The location is near the March Field Air Museum.Crews first responded to the scene after reports of a fire.Authorities have not said if the person inside is a man or a woman.It's unclear how that victim died.Officials were calling the incident an active death investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.